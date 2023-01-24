Obituary: Genevieve Stringfield

Genevieve Stringfield passed away on Jan. 18, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Born to Bennie Sipes and AnnaMae Patterson, in Buckeye, Arizona on April 12, 1931, she was 91 years old.

At the age of 4, the family moved from Buckeye to Big Park, Arizona and then on to Prescott area when she was around 7 years of age. She spent the rest of her life in the Prescott area, marrying Ralph Stringfield in 1946 and becoming a ranch wife. Branding, riding, roping, fence building, wood-cutting, butchering, if it was a ranch chore, she was involved. She loved living on the ranch where she could watch deer on the hillside and cows grazing in the pasture.

Besides being a ranch wife, she was a charter member of Yavapai CowBelles. She worked polling places for primary and general election for many years. In her spare time, she sewed, making her clothes, her daughter’s clothes and her husband’s shirts. She also crocheted, made potholders and enjoyed reading western novels. She also loved her kitty cats, having as many as 20-plus from time to time in the barn and the woodpile.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, brothers Sonny and Eddie, sister Bertha and brother Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Irene, sisters Ann O’Donnal, Dorothy Bong and Nell Hollenbeck, numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her furry kids as well and good friends in the area.

A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Heritage Memory Mortuary in Prescott, AZ with graveside service to follow at noon at Mountain View Cemetery.

Information provided by the family.