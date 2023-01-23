Pet of the Week: Sunshine (United Animal Friends)

Bring Sunshine home and chase your blues away! This 10-month-old beauty is energetic and friendly. Sunshine loves to fetch balls, so much so that she even plays by herself! It’s hilarious to watch. Sunshine is very smart — she is crate-trained and house-trained and uses a dog door. She’s very affectionate and loves kids!

Sunshine is a mix of breeds — possibly border collie, shepherd and maybe some lab. She is tall and lanky and weighs about 45 to 50 pounds. She would do well in a home with another large dog who likes to play, or she could be your one and only. A fenced yard is a must.

If you are interested in adopting this playful pooch, please complete an “Adoption Application” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the questionnaire does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that she is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.