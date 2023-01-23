Pet of the Week: Sasho (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Cottonwood man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of police officer Proposals would significantly impact local governments, officials say Bill seeks to eliminate food tax statewide Glassford Hill Road, Highway 89 widening projects up for state funding Prescott Fire Department engineer Looks to break Guinness record by running 24 hours on treadmill … while blindfolded Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total Legislator’s story of homelessness prompts Senate to pull bill criminalizing sleeping in public right of way 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Sasho (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Sasho is a handsome male, long-haired brown tabby, approximately 10 to 11 years old. (Courtesy photo)

Sasho is a handsome male, long-haired brown tabby, approximately 10 to 11 years old. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 23, 2023 5:17 p.m.

Sasho is a handsome male, long-haired brown tabby. He is approximately 10 to 11 years old. He has the most gorgeous eyes! He is shy and takes a little while to warm up. He loves to play with wand toys and enjoys gentle pets when he feels comfortable. His owner died and he is now ready for a new forever home. He may do best in a quiet home with no other animals.

To meet Sasho, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: