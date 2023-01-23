Pet of the Week: Sasho (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Sasho is a handsome male, long-haired brown tabby. He is approximately 10 to 11 years old. He has the most gorgeous eyes! He is shy and takes a little while to warm up. He loves to play with wand toys and enjoys gentle pets when he feels comfortable. His owner died and he is now ready for a new forever home. He may do best in a quiet home with no other animals.

To meet Sasho, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.



To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.