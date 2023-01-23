Pet of the Week: Gremlin (Catty Shack)

Gremlin is a very handsome, on-the-move type of guy. He is the remaining kitten (DOB Sept. 4, 2022) of a litter called The Car Guys. They were found under a car in Prescott Valley. His brothers have all been adopted and now it is his turn for a forever home.

He is sweet, adorable and loves play time. His coat is very sleek black fur with a little white on his chest.

Please inquire about Gremlin through Petfinder.com or CattyShackrescue.org.

Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.