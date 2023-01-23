Pair of Mile High Middle School wrestlers finish in top 5 at state championships

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bill seeks to eliminate food tax statewide Airplane goes down in Skull Valley; occupants not injured YCSO arrests Seligman man on DUI charges after crashing into store Cottonwood man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of police officer Tax-related bills would significantly impact local governments, officials say Glassford Hill Road, Highway 89 widening projects up for state funding Prescott Fire Department engineer Looks to break Guinness record by running 24 hours on treadmill … while blindfolded PVPD reminds public to bring pets indoors during freezing temps Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pair of Mile High Middle School wrestlers finish in top 5 at state championships
Prep Wrestling

Mile High Middle School eighth-grader Elijah Carr, far left, finished in fourth place in the heavyweight division at the Arizona Jr. High & Middle School State Championships on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Gilbert. (Mike Frascone/Courtesy)

Mile High Middle School eighth-grader Elijah Carr, far left, finished in fourth place in the heavyweight division at the Arizona Jr. High & Middle School State Championships on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Gilbert. (Mike Frascone/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: January 23, 2023 9:16 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: