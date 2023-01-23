CASA for Kids: 'Georgie and Abby'

CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Georgie and Abby”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for sisters “Georgie” and “Abby.” “Georgie” is 12 and “Abby” is 10 years old.

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) became involved with the family after “Georgie” called 911 because their mother was unresponsive in the home. DCS took the children into custody after first responders found mother was under the influence and the home was in a terrible state. The father was no longer involved and mother has neglected the needs of her children. The girls are currently placed together in a licensed foster home.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the children’s progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that they receive appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for them.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.