CASA for Kids: 'Georgie and Abby'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Cottonwood man sentenced to prison for attempted murder of police officer Proposals would significantly impact local governments, officials say Bill seeks to eliminate food tax statewide Glassford Hill Road, Highway 89 widening projects up for state funding Prescott Fire Department engineer Looks to break Guinness record by running 24 hours on treadmill … while blindfolded Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat Man accused of firing gun inside Tucson healthcare facility Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total Legislator’s story of homelessness prompts Senate to pull bill criminalizing sleeping in public right of way 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

CASA for Kids: 'Georgie and Abby'

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

Originally Published: January 23, 2023 5:26 p.m.

CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Georgie and Abby”

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for sisters “Georgie” and “Abby.” “Georgie” is 12 and “Abby” is 10 years old.

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) became involved with the family after “Georgie” called 911 because their mother was unresponsive in the home. DCS took the children into custody after first responders found mother was under the influence and the home was in a terrible state. The father was no longer involved and mother has neglected the needs of her children. The girls are currently placed together in a licensed foster home.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the children’s progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that they receive appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for them.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: