Obituary: Virginia Lee Pearson

Originally Published: January 21, 2023 7:37 p.m.

Virginia Lee Pearson, 98 years, was born on November 23, 1924 in Decorah, Iowa to James Norman and Carrie Marie Lee, passed away on January 14, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Virginia was a Registered Nurse and worked at the Veterans Administration and then at the Prescott Medical Clinic until 1986.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael Lee Pearson.

Survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Smith of Prescott, her grandchildren Adam Lee Smith of Prescott, Jeremy Lee Smith (Heather Elaine) of Chino Valley, Kimber Lee Marquez of Avondale, Samantha Jean Pearson of Phoenix and J. Michael Dugan Pearson of Cottonwood, Arizona, and her great-grandchildren Bryan Anthony Smith of Chino Valley, Dylan Christopher Smith of Chino Valley, Sierra Rose Korff of California, Cooper Michael Nunez of Phoenix, Olivia Marquez of Avondale, Ramona Jean Nunez of Phoenix and Ryan Singh Sodhi of Avondale.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

