Obituary: Ron ‘Ronny’ Lepore

Ron “Ronny” Lepore, age 79, formerly from Wethersfield, Connecticut, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was a loyal and loving husband to Bonny Lepore for 28 years. Ronny was a fun member of our family who loved to tell stories and joke around. He proudly served his country as a Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed the outdoors and hiking with his many friends in Prescott. Ron loved his brothers and their extended families in Wethersfield, Connecticut. One of the biggest highlights in Ronny’s life was knowing that he was part of the 1960 Wethersfield Football Hall of Fame. He had always stayed in contact with his football buddies.

He is survived by his wife, Bonny, his son Justin Lepore, his brothers Richard Lepore and Robert Lepore, two grandchildren Sicela Hernandez and Javier Lepore, and a great-grandson Emilio Hernandez. He is also preceded in death by his daughter Besthawa Lepore.

Below is a video link that the Alzheimer Association made of him sharing his story to promote awareness. https://fb.watch/h3LiN5IC9Q/

Ron’s memorial service will be held in Prescott Valley on Sunday, May, 7. If you are interested in finding out more information, please email Bonny at bonny6980@icloud.com .

Information provided by the family.