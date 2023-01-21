Obituary: Geoffrey (Geoff) Benjamin Tippit

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday Animal control officers a breed above the rest Prospective candidate count for Prescott City Council now stands at five Embry-Riddle 2023 shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium listed PUSD social studies curriculum under scrutiny by grassroots committee Prescott economy strong and moving in right direction, mayor tells Chamber of Commerce meeting Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location Talking Money: The sky-high cost of college; what you may expect 18 years out World War II Army veteran, Capt. Jack Chasteen, died Jan. 19 at age 101 Catch 22 — Day 22: Chino Valley man wanted for probation violation

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Jan. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Geoffrey (Geoff) Benjamin Tippit

Geoffrey (Geoff) Benjamin Tippit. (Courtesy)

Geoffrey (Geoff) Benjamin Tippit. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 21, 2023 7:06 p.m.

Geoffrey (Geoff) Benjamin Tippit, loving husband, devoted father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at his home in Chino Valley, AZ with loved ones by his side. Geoff was born in San Diego, CA on December 27, 1961 to Billy (Skip) and Adrianna Tippit.

Geoff is survived by his wife Heather of 27 years, his children Lauren, Jared, and Makenna Tippit. Geoff believed his greatest accomplishment was his family and felt blessed to have shared that achievement with his wife. Geoff is also survived by his siblings, Yvette Utterback, Clay Tippit (Sharon), Travis Tippit (Anne), step-sisters, Luan Hajnos, Antonia Suciu, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Geoff is preceded in death by his father “Skip”, grandparents Horatio (Bumpa) and Evelyn (Elvo) Gilmor.

A Remembrance of Geoff’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1-3pm at the Mountain Club clubhouse, 901 W Clubhouse Dr, Prescott, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Geoff’s name to https://glioblastomafoundation.org/.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: