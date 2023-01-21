Obituary: Geoffrey (Geoff) Benjamin Tippit

Geoffrey (Geoff) Benjamin Tippit, loving husband, devoted father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at his home in Chino Valley, AZ with loved ones by his side. Geoff was born in San Diego, CA on December 27, 1961 to Billy (Skip) and Adrianna Tippit.

Geoff is survived by his wife Heather of 27 years, his children Lauren, Jared, and Makenna Tippit. Geoff believed his greatest accomplishment was his family and felt blessed to have shared that achievement with his wife. Geoff is also survived by his siblings, Yvette Utterback, Clay Tippit (Sharon), Travis Tippit (Anne), step-sisters, Luan Hajnos, Antonia Suciu, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Geoff is preceded in death by his father “Skip”, grandparents Horatio (Bumpa) and Evelyn (Elvo) Gilmor.

A Remembrance of Geoff’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 1-3pm at the Mountain Club clubhouse, 901 W Clubhouse Dr, Prescott, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Geoff’s name to https://glioblastomafoundation.org/.

