Obituary: Christine Lynn Palmer Grill

Christine Lynn Palmer Grill passed away on December 22, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, after a short illness. She was born in Lancaster, California in 1948 to Mr. and Mrs. Creager.

She was a member of St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley. She owned and operated a business in Prescott, Palmer Investigation , for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband Damion Grill, two brothers, Leo Creager of Goodyear, Arizona and Phillip Creager of North Carolina.

She will be interred at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany, Oregon.

Information provided by the family.