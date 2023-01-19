Obituary: Belinda Targhetta Alstatt

Belinda Targhetta Alstatt passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Belinda was born and raised in Prescott, Arizona. Shortly after her mother’s passing in 2019, she moved to Tucson, Arizona.

Survivors are sons Scottie LaFont, Shaun Medina Sr., grandchildren Shaun Medina Jr., Rico Medina, Marcus Medina, Monty Medina, daughter Michelle Leland (Tyler), great-granddaughter Andie-Rae, brother Richard Medina, Smith Family, many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Belinda was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Louise Targhetta Medina, father Richard Medina, and brother Henry Medina.

Belinda was a “people person.” In her jobs, she was caring, helpful and smiling. She will be missed by family and many others who knew her.

Information provided by the family.