Catch 22 — Day 20: Law enforcement seeking Dewey woman on multiple warrants

It’s Day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Pamela Jean Meredith.

In May of 2021, while she was in the Yavapai County jail on a separate arrest, detectives learned that Meredith stole $10,000 in cash from her former employer. When confronted on the issue by her employer, she contacted her friend and told him to dispose of the money. Prescott Valley Police detectives were able to contact the friend, who admitted to knowing of the money, which he turned over to the detectives, police said.

Meredith was convicted on charges of theft and trafficking stolen property for this incident, police say. After some jail time, she was released on probation. Meredith now has a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant from this case and five additional probation violation warrants from multiple other cases.

Meredith is a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches, 125 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes. Her last known address was in the 4400 block of North Duke Drive, in Dewey.

Anyone providing information leading to Merideth’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.