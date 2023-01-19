Attorney General Mayes reminds parents about infant rocking sleeper recall

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers and the Kids II Rocking Sleepers.

In 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled the two rocking sleeper devices after several infant deaths were reported.

After the recalls were announced, at least 12 children reportedly died in the recalled products, according to the CPSC.

"I urge parents and caregivers to make sure that they are not using these recalled sleepers in their homes and daycares," Mayes said in a news release. "Even four years after the recall, this product is still causing infants to die needlessly. Please check the sleepers you are using for your child and remove this product from your homes if it is present."

Approximately 115 infants have reportedly died using the rocking sleepers, according to the CPSC. Inclined sleepers can cause young children to suffocate accidentally. According to the CPSC, the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Both Fisher-Price and Kids II offer refunds or vouchers for the recalled sleepers. Additional information is available on the CPSC website regarding the Fisher-Price and Kids II rocking sleepers.

Mayes encourages consumers to check the comprehensive lists of the products carefully because retailers sold the rocking sleepers under various model names and styles, and recalled sleepers might look different than the pictures on the recall notice. Selling the recalled rocking sleepers is illegal.

Mayes recommends that when purchasing and utilizing infant products, parents and caregivers should:

• Follow the safety instructions included with the product.

• Sign up for CPSC recall notices to help avoid purchasing known dangerous products.

• Avoid purchasing any recalled item.

Consumers who have additional questions or want more information regarding this recall or other recalls, contact the CPSC at 800-638-2772 or visit cpsc.gov.

Information provided by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.