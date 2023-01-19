Attorney General Mayes reminds parents about infant rocking sleeper recall
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers and the Kids II Rocking Sleepers.
In 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled the two rocking sleeper devices after several infant deaths were reported.
After the recalls were announced, at least 12 children reportedly died in the recalled products, according to the CPSC.
"I urge parents and caregivers to make sure that they are not using these recalled sleepers in their homes and daycares," Mayes said in a news release. "Even four years after the recall, this product is still causing infants to die needlessly. Please check the sleepers you are using for your child and remove this product from your homes if it is present."
Approximately 115 infants have reportedly died using the rocking sleepers, according to the CPSC. Inclined sleepers can cause young children to suffocate accidentally. According to the CPSC, the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.
Both Fisher-Price and Kids II offer refunds or vouchers for the recalled sleepers. Additional information is available on the CPSC website regarding the Fisher-Price and Kids II rocking sleepers.
Mayes encourages consumers to check the comprehensive lists of the products carefully because retailers sold the rocking sleepers under various model names and styles, and recalled sleepers might look different than the pictures on the recall notice. Selling the recalled rocking sleepers is illegal.
Mayes recommends that when purchasing and utilizing infant products, parents and caregivers should:
• Follow the safety instructions included with the product.
• Sign up for CPSC recall notices to help avoid purchasing known dangerous products.
• Avoid purchasing any recalled item.
Consumers who have additional questions or want more information regarding this recall or other recalls, contact the CPSC at 800-638-2772 or visit cpsc.gov.
Information provided by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- ADOT: Be prepared for snow, rain to impact travel midway into weekend
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help identifying suspects
- Need2KNow: A Step in Time Antiques and Collectibles in Prescott closing; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care to hold ribbon cutting Jan. 26; Registration open for Chamber’s Business Academy XVI
- PANT makes arrest of fentanyl dealer in Prescott
- City Attorney confident Prescott Police will be cleared in 2022 shootings
- Obituary: Gwendolyn Ann Goodman
- CATCH 22 — Day 17: Fugitive charged with drug crimes wanted by law enforcement
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: