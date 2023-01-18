Worship News: Jan. 19, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Jan. 19, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church, and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat VaEra” Jan. 21. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses difficulties in opposing tyrants. Zoom 5 p.m. Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat,” email for link. Free 5783 new calendars! Free all cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline]; ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- Aglow Prescott Lighthouse, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 14 at the Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley St. Our speaker, Jaclyn Fain, carries anointings of revival, healing and prophetic evangelism. Raised in church, served as worship leader, youth pastor, head of evangelism, her goal is seeing the glory/fire of God’s love changing cities/nations for Jesus.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Start the New Year right. Join the Traditional Anglican faith with the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer and 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. Celebrate with us!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s message is “The Key to Life in Christ!” (Philippians 2) 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Coffee fellowship following. Midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers faith, friendship and values in which to worship. Call 928-778-4499 for information. Services: 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. Kindergarten to second grade 9:10 to 9:50 a.m. Sunday school. “Let’s make 2023 a year for building friendship, strengthening the church and serving God.” Our doors are open!

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief group 1 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center, next date is Jan. 26.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (children’s/youth ministries are 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, Prescott Valley.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave. Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. Pastor: John-Aaron Baumann. More info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway, Prescott, Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace: high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday night service. Women’s Ministry 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s Ministry 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Join us at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays for worship. Pastor’s sermons are on the letters that Paul has written from the New Testament. 11 a.m. Sunday, adult Bible study. 10 a.m. Tuesday, adult Bible study. 9:30 a.m. Friday women’s Bible study.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 in person and online. Anna Flurry: “Gazing Inward — Creating Microcosms of the Worlds We Dream of.” What does it look like to examine ourselves, our relationships and our immediate organizations as the first places where we create change? Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman. Torah study 10 a.m. Saturday. Upcoming art classes, mahjong, hiking, dinner club and so much more! See our website www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. “100+ Years of Girl Scouts in the United States” Glenna Hudson and Troop 579 will share Girl Scout history and the commonalities between the Girl Scout Law and the Unitarian Universalist Principles. Music: Bev Worthman and Sue Daniel. Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m., liturgical/sanctuary; 11 a.m., blended/contemporary; 9:30 a.m., fellowship/adult Bible; 9:30 a.m., Sunday school, Pre-K through eighth grade. Please join us; everyone welcome. Unity service 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29; one service.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Prescott. Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services at 10 a.m. every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Where strangers become friends; aztrinitypres.org. 928-445-4536. Come join us!

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, — Saturday worship 5 p.m.; Sunday worship 9 & 10:30 a.m.; children’s Sunday school: 10:45 a.m.; adult Sunday school 10:30 a.m.; Worship services stream at facebook.com/PrescottUMC Prayer Time – 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday on facebook.com/PrescottUMC. Rev. Dan Hurlbert, senior pastor; Rev. Efraín Zavala, associate pastor; Rev. Patti Blackwood, associate pastor; Events: “Wonderful Wednesday” – second Wednesday of each month; Prayer

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church - All are welcome. 10 a.m. service, third Sunday after Epiphany, Sunday Jan. 22, with full communion. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message will be “A Test Question.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday school: 9 a.m. adult and 10 a.m. children.

- Mountain Reformed Church, Join us this Sunday, Jan. 22, as the Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm returns to preach the sermon “Shattering Darkness While King Fishing” on 1 Corinthians 1:12-18 and Matthew 4:12-25. Special music features Lyndi Peacock. 10 a.m. coffee fellowship; 10:30 a.m. service at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Come worship our Lord with us at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Following in Faith” part 2 Isaiah 6:1-8, Matthew 2:13-21 “We’re the friends you haven’t met … yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays for our Bible-based worship and teaching. Sunday school classes for adults and kids also meet. This week, Pastor Matt teaches the latest message from our series on Acts, “Grace without Qualifications” (Acts 16:11-40). Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. “The Great Light: Jesus:” Sunday’s theme. Deacon Christopher Jensen will be leading at our 10 a.m. Sunday Modern Worship; 11:30 a.m. fellowship and “Closer Look.” 4 p.m. Tuesdays: The Book of Acts. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and “Great Women of the Bible” study.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school, 9:45, coffee and donuts available; Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.; serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music and prayer for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now holding an eight-week session 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. Griefshare from 5 to 7 p.m. starts Feb. 5. Traditional/blended worship 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Contemporary worship at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school for adults during each worship hour, children, youth and college at 9:30 a.m.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Youth Ministry: 11 a.m.; wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, website: www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors and open hearts that welcome you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- American Lutheran Church – 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Traditional services are 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary; contemporary services are 9 and 10:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Call 928-445-4348 or visit americanlutheran.net for more information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The reading room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church; Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m.; join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m.; come just as you are; everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.