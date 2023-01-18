CATCH 22 — Day 19: Fugitive sought on weapons, theft charges
It’s Day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Nicholas Tyler Johnson.
On June 9, 2020, a suspect fired shots at a residence in the 4200 block of N. Papago Lane in Prescott Valley. No suspects were found at the time of the incident. On June 10, officers were able to locate Nicholas Johnson, the owner of the gun used in the crime, in the area of Navajo and Frontage roads in Prescott Valley. Johnson was still in possession of the gun.
The gun was found to be stolen out of Phoenix. In addition, Johnson was prohibited by law to possess the firearm.
Johnson is now wanted on warrant for Weapons Misconduct and a separate warrant for Auto Theft and Burglary from another case.
Johnson is described as a 23-year-old white male, 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 14,000 block of N. Black Canyon in Phoenix.
Anyone providing information leading to Johnson’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
