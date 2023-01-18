OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott national forest announces dead and down fuelwood permits available HUSD Governing Board president hosts first ‘Coffee & Chat’ session to seek community feedback Court allows vote by mail in Arizona despite GOP efforts to kill practice Yavapai County’s PSPRS pension debt drops $11M over 5 years Yavapai County home permits up in 2022; Development Services Department continues progress on permit turnaround times Familiar face fills post as PUSD board president CATCH 22 — Day 19: Fugitive sought on weapons, theft charges Elevate your summer camp adventures with Embry-Riddle programs Woman's body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River Arizona hires new directors for corrections, public safety

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

CATCH 22 — Day 19: Fugitive sought on weapons, theft charges

Nicholas Tyler Johnson is wanted on warrant for Weapons Misconduct and a separate warrant for Auto Theft and Burglary from another case.

Nicholas Tyler Johnson is wanted on warrant for Weapons Misconduct and a separate warrant for Auto Theft and Burglary from another case.

Originally Published: January 18, 2023 6:46 p.m.

It’s Day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Nicholas Tyler Johnson.

On June 9, 2020, a suspect fired shots at a residence in the 4200 block of N. Papago Lane in Prescott Valley. No suspects were found at the time of the incident. On June 10, officers were able to locate Nicholas Johnson, the owner of the gun used in the crime, in the area of Navajo and Frontage roads in Prescott Valley. Johnson was still in possession of the gun.

The gun was found to be stolen out of Phoenix. In addition, Johnson was prohibited by law to possess the firearm.

Johnson is now wanted on warrant for Weapons Misconduct and a separate warrant for Auto Theft and Burglary from another case.

Johnson is described as a 23-year-old white male, 5-foot-7, 145 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 14,000 block of N. Black Canyon in Phoenix.

Anyone providing information leading to Johnson’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: