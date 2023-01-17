Obituary Notice: Glenda Louise Branch
Originally Published: January 17, 2023 2:40 p.m.
Glenda Louise Branch, born Sept. 29, 1963, in Willard, Ohio, passed away Jan. 5, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
