Obituary: Madge Haines (Balmes) Tenney

Madge Haines (Balmes) Tenney. (Courtesy)

Madge Haines (Balmes) Tenney. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 17, 2023 9:21 p.m.

Madge Haines (Balmes) Tenney passed away on Dec. 17, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona in October 1932 to George Jefferson Haines and Viola Mae Cramblit. Her family moved to Prescott when she was 13, and she graduated from Prescott High School in 1950.

Madge fell in love with Eddie Balmes, and they were married in December 1950 and had four children together. Debbie, Elaine, Allison and Eddie, or Hap as he’s now known. Madge and Eddie later divorced. After their divorce, Madge lived in Casa Grande for years, driving school bus in the winter and visiting her children and siblings during the summers.

She was Relief Society President there for several years, and of course went above and beyond to help those in need within her church and her neighborhood. In 1997 she married Boyd Tenney. Boyd passed away in 2005, and Madge returned to Casa Grande for a time.

Madge never lost her sense of humor, or desire to take care of others.

Madge is predeceased by her parents George Jefferson and Viola Mae Haines, her three brothers, Jack, Marvin and Jerry Haines, Eddie Balmes, Boyd Tenney, Jeanine Tenney Brown, Merle Tenney. She is survived by Deborah (Kim) Sherwood, Elaine (David) Farr, Allison (Eric) Dastrup, Hap (Sandy) Balmes, John (Lynda) Tenney, Diane Timothy, Carl (Kathy) Tenney, Harold (Kitty) Tenney, Dennis (Sandy) Tenney, Ronald (Marilyn)Tenney. Multitudes of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. She left a marvelous legacy and will greatly missed.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 14, 2023 at 35 Cleveland, St. Johns, AZ at, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in Prescott at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1001 Ruth St.

Interment at the Oddfellows Cemetery, 421 S. Virginia, in Prescott will follow at 12:30 p.m.

Information provided by the funeral home.

