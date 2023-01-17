Obituary: Douglas (Doug) Frank Van Boening
Douglas (Doug) Frank Van Boening was born March 14, 1950, in Salem, Oregon, and was welcomed days later to adoptive parents Clarence and Jesse Van Boening.
After graduation from Silverton High School in 1968, he briefly attended Oregon State University before enlisting in the Navy. Doug served in the Vietnam War as a radar man on the oiler USS Mispillion. Upon being Honorably discharged, he attended Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon, graduating in Flight Technology. While Doug was employed as a flight instructor and commercial pilot for Salem Aviation, he met his wife to be, Lynelle, one of his students.
Doug and Lynelle were married on Oct. 9, 1976, in an airplane over Salem, Oregon. They went on to be co-owners, with Lynelle's father, of Salem Custom Interiors. Doug was active in the Homebuilder Association in Salem. Upon selling the business, Doug worked for the State of Oregon Department of Transportation and the Salem Golf Club.
In 2018, Doug and Lynelle moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, where he worked part-time for Antelope Hills Golf Course. Doug volunteered with the Town of Prescott Valley, StoneRidge, and Quad City Christian Church. He also enjoyed golfing, gardening, flying, and playing guitar. His family, friends and church were very important to him. Doug will be greatly missed.
Doug is survived by his wife Lynelle; nieces, Tina (Andy) Thompson, Tonya (Jerry) Cox, and Crystal (Douglas) Giasson, all in Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Quad City Christian Church for the Prescott Valley building fund.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the StoneRidge Activity Center at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
