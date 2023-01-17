Obituary: David L. Harlan

Derby, KS — David L. Harlan, age 89, formerly of Prescott, Arizona, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Crosswinds Community Church, Derby, KS.

Preceded in death by parents, Churchill and Thelma (Bishop) Harlan; sister, Janice Lamb. Survivors: wife, Kay Harlan of Derby, KS; daughters, Rebecca (Craig) Melsoni and Rise’ Harlan all of Derby, KS; sister, Mary Avila of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Anita Hartzell, Erin Sparks, C. David Melsoni, Emily Johnson, Rachel Kaemmerling; great-grandchildren, Devin Sparks, Gavin Unkel, Kaitlyn Hartzell, Emma Hartzell, Dylan Unkel, Addison Hartzell, Chase Unkel, Aiden Sparks, Emily Melsoni, Clara Melsoni, Arianna Kaemmerling, Cole Kaemmerling Jr, Lexie Kaemmerling, Kailani Kaemmerling.

Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville, Kansas, in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at shinklemortuary.com.