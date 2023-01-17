OFFERS
CATCH 22 — Day 18: Prescott Valley man wanted on drug-possession charges

Wednesday, Jan. 18
CATCH 22 — Day 18: Prescott Valley man wanted on drug-possession charges

Fugitive Trenton James Walker. (Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 17, 2023 9:35 p.m.

Today is the 18th day of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today we are looking for fugitive Trenton James Walker.

On two separate occasions in November and December of 2019, Walker was observed selling methamphetamine in the Dewey and Prescott areas. On Jan. 15, 2021, a Prescott Police officer contacted Walker during a traffic stop and took him into custody for these crimes.

Walker was charged with four counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, and has since failed to appear in court. He now has an arrest warrant with a $25,000 bond in addition to a warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Walker is a 52-year-old white male, 5 feet, 11 inches, 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. His last known address is in the 7900 block of East Paseo Hermoso in Prescott Valley.

Anyone providing information leading to Walker’s arrest could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

