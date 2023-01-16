Pet of the Week: Tootsie (United Animal Friends)

Tootsie is the epitome of fluffiness and cuteness. She is a petite tuxedo cat with white whiskers, ear tufts and toes.

About 4 years old, this sweetheart really likes to play with toys and people. Tootsie would be best as an only cat because she loves quality time with her people and likes to rub against them to get pets.

Tootsie came from a reservation rescue in New Mexico. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.