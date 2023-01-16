Pet of the Week: Tootsie (United Animal Friends)
Tootsie is the epitome of fluffiness and cuteness. She is a petite tuxedo cat with white whiskers, ear tufts and toes.
About 4 years old, this sweetheart really likes to play with toys and people. Tootsie would be best as an only cat because she loves quality time with her people and likes to rub against them to get pets.
Tootsie came from a reservation rescue in New Mexico. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
- ADOT: Be prepared for snow, rain to impact travel midway into weekend
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help identifying suspects
- Need2KNow: A Step in Time Antiques and Collectibles in Prescott closing; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care to hold ribbon cutting Jan. 26; Registration open for Chamber’s Business Academy XVI
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: