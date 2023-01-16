Pet of the Week: Mort (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Originally Published: January 16, 2023 4:49 p.m.
Meet Mort, an approximately 3- to 4-year-old Catahoula mix. Mort came to the shelter as a stray and is now looking for his new home.
Mort is a sweet, somewhat timid boy. He loves people (once he gets to know them), and it appears he might enjoy a dog friend, although testing has not been done yet. We do not know if Mort appreciates cats. Mort appears to be house trained.
If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please give the shelter a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
Most Read
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
- ADOT: Be prepared for snow, rain to impact travel midway into weekend
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help identifying suspects
- Need2KNow: A Step in Time Antiques and Collectibles in Prescott closing; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care to hold ribbon cutting Jan. 26; Registration open for Chamber’s Business Academy XVI
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: