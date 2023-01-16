Pet of the Week: Mort (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Mort, an approximately 3- to 4-year-old Catahoula mix. Mort came to the shelter as a stray and is now looking for his new home.

Mort is a sweet, somewhat timid boy. He loves people (once he gets to know them), and it appears he might enjoy a dog friend, although testing has not been done yet. We do not know if Mort appreciates cats. Mort appears to be house trained.

If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please give the shelter a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.