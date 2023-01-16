Pet of the Week: Jasper (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Jasper is a gorgeous 3-year-old gray tabby with tortoiseshell coloring. His owner was unable to keep him at her apartment.

Jasper is a real cuddle bug and enjoys playing with wand toys. Loves being on your lap. He likes to talk and share his feelings! Come and meet this sweet, fun, beautiful boy!

To meet Jasper, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.