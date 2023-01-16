CATCH 22 — Day 17: Fugitive charged with drug crimes wanted by law enforcement
It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Todd Patrick Fenlon.
On Oct. 16, 2022, Prescott Police responded to a domestic dispute at a hotel in the 1100 block of East Sheldon St., Prescott. While speaking with the female involved, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and some M30 fentanyl pills inside the subject’s room. The female stated the drugs belonged to Fenlon, the other party allegedly involved in the earlier dispute. Fenlon, who returned shortly thereafter, was also found in possession of a large amount of cash.
A search warrant was later served on the room. Approximately one-third pound of methamphetamine was seized along with a few hundred fentanyl pills. Fenlon was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including Possession of Narcotics for Sale and Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale. He was later released and has failed to appear for his court dates. He now has a warrant for his arrest.
Fenlon is described as a 49-year-old white man, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with pink/or possibly gray hair. His last known address was in the 10500 block of North Patina Road, Prescott.
If you provide information leading to the arrest of Day 17 of CATCH 22, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
Information and photo provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
- ADOT: Be prepared for snow, rain to impact travel midway into weekend
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help identifying suspects
- Need2KNow: A Step in Time Antiques and Collectibles in Prescott closing; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care to hold ribbon cutting Jan. 26; Registration open for Chamber’s Business Academy XVI
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: