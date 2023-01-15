Catch 22 — Day 16: Man sought for probation violation on auto-theft and assault charges

It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.

Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from U-Haul in Sedona. On Sept. 15, 2018, a Cottonwood Police officer located the U-Haul pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main and Cochise streets in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault.

He was later placed on probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges.

Mansfield is described as a 37-year-old white male, 6 feet, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore Blvd.

Anyone providing information leading to Mansfield’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.