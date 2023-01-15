Catch 22 — Day 16: Man sought for probation violation on auto-theft and assault charges
It’s day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.
Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from U-Haul in Sedona. On Sept. 15, 2018, a Cottonwood Police officer located the U-Haul pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main and Cochise streets in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault.
He was later placed on probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges.
Mansfield is described as a 37-year-old white male, 6 feet, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore Blvd.
Anyone providing information leading to Mansfield’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- ADOT: Be prepared for snow, rain to impact travel midway into weekend
- Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Need2KNow: A Step in Time Antiques and Collectibles in Prescott closing; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care to hold ribbon cutting Jan. 26; Registration open for Chamber’s Business Academy XVI
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: