Obituary: Thomas Nicholas Kayn

Thomas Nicholas Kayn, age 78, passed away peacefully at Prescott, Arizona on December 28, 2022.

Born and raised in upstate New York, Tom graduated from Central Michigan University in 1967 with a degree in business economics. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps but was honorably discharged early due to an injury. He took a position with Carrier Corporation and was transferred to California where he later started his own business as a lighting system designer and contractor. He eventually sold his business and with his wife of 33 years, Janice, moved to Prescott in 1994. Tom is predeceased by his parents, siblings and beloved wife, Janice, who passed away in 2018.

Tom volunteered his skills and services to our community. He served faithfully as a chaplain at YRMC hospital; conducted devotions and Sunday services at Samaritan Village and the Margaret T. Morris Center; served as a meeting-mentor at the local jail and various rehab facilities; and brought his trade skills to help with various church, missionary and community projects.

Those who knew him remember his encouraging style, generosity, good sense of humor, staunch patriotism; his love for playing and singing country-gospel music and his enthusiastic, (though not always so great), cooking and baking skills.

Tom embraced the beliefs, promises and eternal hope of his Biblical-Christian faith in Jesus Christ, who he professed as Savior and Lord. Tom’s favorite church hymn was Rock of Ages which contained his most cherished verse: “Nothing in my hands I bring, Only to the Thy cross I cling”.

Though he will truly be missed, those of us who loved him and were grateful to have shared out lives with him are happy he has entered into the heavenly promise that he held to and cherished with deepest gratitude throughout the many generous years of his earthly journey in faith.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, AZ, on Saturday, March 11th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

