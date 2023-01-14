OFFERS
Obituary: Richard Thomas Esposito

Richard Thomas Esposito. (Courtesy)

Richard Thomas Esposito. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 9:59 p.m.

Richard Thomas Esposito, 69, was born on September 24, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York and passed away December 7, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. His parents were Dominic and Emma Markus Esposito.

Rich was a retired Budget Analyst for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Rich’s interests were finance, military history chess, astronomy and geology.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald and sister Geraldine. He is survived by his fiancé Cheryl “Cary” Kirkland, and brothers Robert and Randall.

On January 16, 6 p.m., a viewing will be at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ. On January 17, at 11 a.m., a Mass and Memorial Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 150 Fluery St., Prescott, AZ; followed at 1 p.m. by a Blessing of the Gravesite at Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Ln., Dewey, AZ. Then at 3 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be at The Prescott Club at StoneRidge, 1601 Bluff top Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Agape House or the Yavapai Humane Society.

Rich frequently sang the words to the song “If Not For You” to his “one and only” Cary; and she sang it joyously back to him. -- “If not for you, babe, I couldn’t find the door Couldn’t even see the floor I’d be sad and blue if not for you. If not for you, baby, I’d lay awake all night Wait for the morning light To shine in through But it will not be new if not for you. If not for you, my sky would fall, rain would gather too Without your love I’d be nowhere at all I’d be lost if not for you And you know it’s true. If not for you, my sky would fall, rain would gather too Without your love I’d be nowhere at all Oh what would I do if not for you? If not for you, winter would have no spring I couldn’t hear the robins sing I just wouldn’t have a clue Anyway it wouldn’t ring true if not for you If not for you, if not for you.” -Bob Dylan

