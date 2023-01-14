Obituary: Richard Thomas Esposito
Richard Thomas Esposito, 69, was born on September 24, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York and passed away December 7, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. His parents were Dominic and Emma Markus Esposito.
Rich was a retired Budget Analyst for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Rich’s interests were finance, military history chess, astronomy and geology.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald and sister Geraldine. He is survived by his fiancé Cheryl “Cary” Kirkland, and brothers Robert and Randall.
On January 16, 6 p.m., a viewing will be at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ. On January 17, at 11 a.m., a Mass and Memorial Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 150 Fluery St., Prescott, AZ; followed at 1 p.m. by a Blessing of the Gravesite at Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Ln., Dewey, AZ. Then at 3 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be at The Prescott Club at StoneRidge, 1601 Bluff top Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Agape House or the Yavapai Humane Society.
Rich frequently sang the words to the song “If Not For You” to his “one and only” Cary; and she sang it joyously back to him. -- “If not for you, babe, I couldn’t find the door Couldn’t even see the floor I’d be sad and blue if not for you. If not for you, baby, I’d lay awake all night Wait for the morning light To shine in through But it will not be new if not for you. If not for you, my sky would fall, rain would gather too Without your love I’d be nowhere at all I’d be lost if not for you And you know it’s true. If not for you, my sky would fall, rain would gather too Without your love I’d be nowhere at all Oh what would I do if not for you? If not for you, winter would have no spring I couldn’t hear the robins sing I just wouldn’t have a clue Anyway it wouldn’t ring true if not for you If not for you, if not for you.” -Bob Dylan
Information provided by the family. Richard Thomas Esposito, 69, was born on September 24, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York and passed away December 7, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. His parents were Dominic and Emma Markus Esposito.
Rich was a retired Budget Analyst for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Rich’s interests were finance, military history chess, astronomy and geology.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald and sister Geraldine. He is survived by his fiancé Cheryl “Cary” Kirkland, and brothers Robert and Randall.
On January 16, 6 p.m., a viewing will be at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ. On January 17, at 11 a.m., a Mass and Memorial Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 150 Fluery St., Prescott, AZ; followed at 1 p.m. by a Blessing of the Gravesite at Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Ln., Dewey, AZ. Then at 3 p.m., a Celebration of Life will be at The Prescott Club at StoneRidge, 1601 Bluff top Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Agape House or the Yavapai Humane Society.
Rich frequently sang the words to the song “If Not For You” to his “one and only” Cary; and she sang it joyously back to him. -- “If not for you, babe, I couldn’t find the door Couldn’t even see the floor I’d be sad and blue if not for you. If not for you, baby, I’d lay awake all night Wait for the morning light To shine in through But it will not be new if not for you. If not for you, my sky would fall, rain would gather too Without your love I’d be nowhere at all I’d be lost if not for you And you know it’s true. If not for you, my sky would fall, rain would gather too Without your love I’d be nowhere at all Oh what would I do if not for you? If not for you, winter would have no spring I couldn’t hear the robins sing I just wouldn’t have a clue Anyway it wouldn’t ring true if not for you If not for you, if not for you.” -Bob Dylan
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
- Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Obituary: David Vincent Morales
- City Attorney confident Prescott Police will be cleared in 2022 shootings
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: