Obituary Notice: Charles F. Fortmuller
Originally Published: January 14, 2023 8:37 p.m.
Charles F. Fortmuller, 89 years, of Prescott, Arizona, born in Chicago, Illinois, June 14, 1933, passed away in Prescott, Arizona, January 11, 2023. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
