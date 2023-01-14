Obituary Notice: Charles F. Fortmuller

Check out ukuleles at Prescott Public Library

Arizona cities could have more control over vacation, short-term rentals in cities less than 17,000 under state bill

Healthful eating with OLLI

Gov. unveils $17.1B budget that emphasizes tax credits for low-income parents

Yavapai College SBDC partners with Moonshot Az to host the Az Pioneer Pitch Competition in the Quad Cities

Need2KNow: A Step in Time Antiques and Collectibles in Prescott closing; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care to hold ribbon cutting Jan. 26; Registration open for Chamber’s Business Academy XVI

Prescott National Forest to waive fees on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Prescott NF Offices closed for federal holiday

Catch 22 — Day 15: Sedona-area man sought on child prostitution charge

Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help identifying suspects

Arizona Serve reschedules Martin Luther King Day service projects due to projected inclement weather