Obituary: Marjorie Eustice Strasser (Margie)

Marjorie Eustice Strasser (Margie). (Courtesy)

Marjorie Eustice Strasser (Margie). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 9:03 p.m.

Marjorie Eustice Strasser (Margie) wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away on December 27, 2022.

Marjorie Beth Eustice was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Clifford and Helen Eustice, attended Kilgore and Hyde Park grade schools and Withrow High School where she swam and was in a sorority and a minstrel troupe. To those who knew her best she was kind, reserved and popular.

Post high school she attended business school and worked as a secretary at The Kroger Corporation. In 1960 she met Michael (Mike) Strasser, a premed student at the University of Cincinnati and they were later married in Cincinnati at Christ the King Church on August 1, 1964.

Mike would later go the medical school while Margie made a great home and raised three kids: Michael David, Mark Douglas and Beth Anne. The family moved to Minnesota for Mike’s medical internship, back to Ohio for more medical training and later to Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California. Upon completion of military service, they moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1973 and finally to Prescott in 1979.

Margie loved Prescott. She loved the sunshine, the fresh air, the hiking, and her many friends, but she always put her family first. Once she got the kids through school she traveled the world. She was particular, adventurous and unafraid to try new things.

Margie was smart, worldly, and a tough little lady. She was a member of the Republican Women of Prescott, PEO and various civic groups over the years. Mike and Margie stood together through the good times and through the hard times. Her family was fortunate to be able to say their last goodbyes in the hospital and will no doubt miss her terribly.

Margie is survived by: her husband of 58 years Michael Strasser, M.D., of Prescott; her brother Doug Eustice of Los Altos, California; her three children: Michael (Janie) Strasser of Manhattan, Montana, Mark (Stephanie) Strasser M.D., of Prescott and Beth (Drew) Diener of Prescott; and eight grandchildren.

A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a mass at 11 a.m., on January 27, 2023 at Sacred Heart Parish.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., on January 28, 2023 in The Marina Room of the Hassayampa Hotel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Red Wolf Sanctuary in Rising Sun, Indiana.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

