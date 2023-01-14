Obituary: John Everett Hoover

John Everett Hoover, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2023. He was born on April 9, 1950 to John William and Damon Mae Hoover in Phoenix, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers David and Rick Hoover. John had a long career at APS before enjoying his well-earned retirement. He was a great cook and loved to grill for family and friends. John was a proud member of the VFW, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3600, and E Clampus Vitus Chapter 10. As a Clamper, he appreciated being part of an organization that commemorated local history and helped the community. He is survived by his wife Kay Hoover, three children, three grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends. John will be dearly missed.

Donations in his memory can be made to Yavapai Exceptional Industries at yeiworks.com.

Information provided by the family.