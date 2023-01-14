Obituary: Gwendolyn Ann Goodman
Gwendolyn Ann Goodman died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 with her family by her side.
Gwen was born in August 1955 in Davenport, Iowa, the first child of Merle E. Langfeldt and Loraine E. Langfeldt, R.N. The family relocated to Prescott, Arizona when Gwen was eight years old.
She received her BSN from Arizona State University, became a Registered Nurse and began her career in Nursing in 1979. After years of caring for critically ill patients, she began teaching nursing at Yavapai College in Prescott.
Following the birth of her second son, Gwen “retired” to full-time motherhood. She adored her husband and children, who adored her as well.
Gwen was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband Mark, sons Zachary and Alexander, her mother, Loraine, and sisters Pam and Gail.
In lieu of flowers, you can honor Gwen by a contribution to the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Attn: Donations, Health.
Information provided by the family.
