Obituary: Douglas (Doug) M. Ronning

Douglas (Doug) M. Ronning, loving husband, father, grandfather (Poppa), brother, uncle and friend of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on January 7, 2023. Doug was born 5th of 9 children on July 15, 1943 to Albin and Harriet Ronning in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.

In 1955 the Ronning family moved to Marysville, Washington where Doug attended school and graduated from Marysville High School in 1961. Doug enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 1961 and after his tour of duty returned to Marysville marrying Diane in 1966. Doug enjoyed responding as a volunteer fire fighter while starting a family, he also attended Everett Community College and received Fire Science degree. Doug began his fire fighting career in 1972 as full-time fire fighter, in 1978 he was promoted to Captain and then Fire Marshall and in 1984 Doug became Fire Chief of Marysville Fire Department/Marysville Fire District. Doug was very proud of his service to his community and working with Marysville School District’s fire safety program.

Doug and Diane enjoyed fishing and camping with their children and grandchildren in Washington. After retirement Doug and Diane moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 1996 and enjoyed going on walks with Lady and Mitzie and family and friends. Doug and Diane enjoyed traveling so much they worked during the summer at Mt. Rushmore in 1998 and in 1999 worked at Yogi Bear Campground in Mears, Michigan to enjoy days off with good friends Ron and Betty. Doug also worked several years as a security guard at YRMC in Prescott and Prescott Valley. Doug enjoyed traveling to family reunions and camping/RVing with our special friends and attending our high school reunions.

Doug is survived by his wife Diane of 56 years, his children Todd A. Ronning, Dodee A. Ronning-Diaz, and Brenda G. Whiterock. Poppa to his grandchildren Jordyne G. Duncan, Chandler D. Whiterock (Keilah), Christopher A. Ronning, Taylor C. Diaz, Teri Ronning and Kayden. Siblings Bruce Ronning (Sue), Annette Heinz, Debbie Ronning, Wendy McClure (Bob) and numerous nieces and nephews and a special sister-in-law Joan who helped us understand our struggle with Alzheimer’s illness and it’s progress.

Doug was predeceased by his parents and siblings David, Betty, Charlotte and Joe (Lloyd), nephews Jacob Ronning and Mark Ronning and son-in-law Franky Whiterock.

Special thanks to Dr. Covey and staff, Visiting Angels who came to our home assisting Doug and the staff at Circle of Life-Williamson Valley/American Ranch and Solaris Hospice. Especially to our neighbors at Viewpoint West for their support and prayers.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 1-5 PM at Pronghorn Ranch Club House, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86315. Interment will be at a later date at Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, Washington.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

