Obituary: Diane Alene Jackson
September 12, 1939 — January 6, 2023
Diane was born and raised in Pueblo, Colorado to William Kenneth and Donna LaNor (Henderson) Jackson.
Diane earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Violin Performance with minors in Piano and Elementary Education from Colorado University and went on to gain her Master of Arts in Violin Performance from Denver University. She held a teaching job in Scottsdale, Arizona for 31 years and participated in orchestral activity in the Phoenix area playing with Mesa Symphony until there was an opening with the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra. Since locating to Prescott, she became active as member of Prescott POPS Symphony, Prescott Chamber Players Society and the Prescott Strings.
She also played with the Brava String Quartet which played for weddings, birthdays and the grand opening of Gateway Mall in Prescott. She traveled and performed abroad, touring with Gerhard Track (of Vienna, Austria) in Germany as well as Austria.
She is survived by Darla and James Larry Wilson, Delaine Salt, nieces, nephews and best friend Clydene Dechert.
There will be a memorial service Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 E. Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the following charities: Yavapai Humane Society, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and The Salvation Army, all in the Prescott area.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
