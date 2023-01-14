Obituary: Carl Frederick Heydorn, Jr

Carl Frederick Heydorn Jr., 80, was born in Cottonwood, Arizona to Carl Sr. and Fairy (Malone) Heydorn, on May 17, 1942.

He grew up in Cottonwood and moved to Humboldt in 1954. He attended and graduated from Prescott High School in 1960. He loved playing baseball and was in the Little League “All-stars,” many years.

Carl graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Industrial Education and Political Science. He taught Woodshop and US History at Prescott High School until he retired in 1993. Golfing, repairing golf clubs, and playing with his two grandsons took up most of his time in retirement.

He met his wife, Ella (Rush,) when they rode the Humboldt bus in to Prescott High School, and was happily married to Ella for 60 years. Carl loved teaching and truly enjoyed working with the students and staff at Prescott High School.

Carl was loving, loyal, and honest and lived his life with a dry sense of humor and a strong sense of right and wrong.

He passed away on January 10, 2023, after a brief illness. Our family is extremely grateful for the care that was provided to him from the North Star Adult Care Home and Hospice of the Pines.

Survivors include, his wife Ella (Rush), daughter Libby Midkiff (Darin), grandsons Austin Sluder and Logan Sluder, brother-in-law Sam Stimple, sister-in-law Dorthie Heydorn, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry Heydorn and Jim Heydorn, and sister Patricia Boatman (Dennis).

The immediate family will hold a private celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family recommends making a donation to your favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.