Obituary: Birgit Martin

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
3 prospective candidates file statements of interest for Prescott City Council South African officer brings a lifetime of skills and culture to the Prescott Valley Police New ADA-compliant trail at Community Nature Center is goal of partnership between city, school district, Kiwanis Check out ukuleles at Prescott Public Library Arizona cities could have more control over vacation, short-term rentals in cities less than 17,000 under state bill Healthful eating with OLLI Gov. unveils $17.1B budget that emphasizes tax credits for low-income parents Yavapai College SBDC partners with Moonshot Az to host the Az Pioneer Pitch Competition in the Quad Cities Need2KNow: A Step in Time Antiques and Collectibles in Prescott closing; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care to hold ribbon cutting Jan. 26; Registration open for Chamber’s Business Academy XVI Prescott National Forest to waive fees on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Prescott NF Offices closed for federal holiday

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Jan. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Birgit Martin

Birgit Martin. (Courtesy)

Birgit Martin. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 14, 2023 9:23 p.m.

Birgit Martin, 84, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022 in Scottsdale Arizona. She was born on Valentine’s Day, 1938, and was the youngest child of Sister and Sigurd Lind and was raised in Copenhagen, Denmark.

She met her future husband, Todd in 1955 in Copenhagen. Two years and four dates later they married in June, 1957. After their marriage Birgit and Todd moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and had two children, Mia and Sean. Through Todd’s work they moved numerous times and were able to see many parts of our country. They eventually retired to Prescott, Arizona in 1994 and enjoyed activities including traveling the world. Todd passed in 2012 and since then Birgit continued to enjoy playing bridge, spending time with her family and reading. In 2016 Birgit moved to Scottsdale to be closer to her daughter, Mia and husband, Scott.

Birgit was preceded in death by her loving husband, Todd and her beloved parents, Sister and Sigurd. She is survived by her daughter Mia Ricci and son Sean Martin, their spouses, Scott and Daisy, and her grandchildren, Morgan Ricci, Justin Ricci and Gemma Siler.

A private “Celebration of Life” will be held later this year in Scottsdale.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Birgit’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: