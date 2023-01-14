Obituary: Birgit Martin

Birgit Martin, 84, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022 in Scottsdale Arizona. She was born on Valentine’s Day, 1938, and was the youngest child of Sister and Sigurd Lind and was raised in Copenhagen, Denmark.

She met her future husband, Todd in 1955 in Copenhagen. Two years and four dates later they married in June, 1957. After their marriage Birgit and Todd moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and had two children, Mia and Sean. Through Todd’s work they moved numerous times and were able to see many parts of our country. They eventually retired to Prescott, Arizona in 1994 and enjoyed activities including traveling the world. Todd passed in 2012 and since then Birgit continued to enjoy playing bridge, spending time with her family and reading. In 2016 Birgit moved to Scottsdale to be closer to her daughter, Mia and husband, Scott.

Birgit was preceded in death by her loving husband, Todd and her beloved parents, Sister and Sigurd. She is survived by her daughter Mia Ricci and son Sean Martin, their spouses, Scott and Daisy, and her grandchildren, Morgan Ricci, Justin Ricci and Gemma Siler.

A private “Celebration of Life” will be held later this year in Scottsdale.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Birgit’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.