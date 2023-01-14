Obituary: Berniece Mae Silvernale
Berniece Mae Silvernale of Prescott, Arizona, was called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 10:31 p.m. She had just turned 88 years old.
Berniece was born in Lake City, Michigan on December 23, 1934. She grew up all over Michigan. She met her husband Jack Silvernale and they were married October of 1953. They had four sons: Stephen, John, Michael and James. Jack and Berniece came to Prescott in August of 1974.
They both came from a generation of working hard for what you need and to help others along the way. Once in Prescott, Jack’s philanthropy work began and Berniece’s job titles grew. Berniece has been a hotel manager, bartender, greyhound agent, taxi dispatcher, medical driver to name a few and she was still a mother and grandmother to many.
Berniece was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Louise Dysard, husband Jack Silvernale, sisters Carolyn Sheppard and Wanda Beak, brother Richard Dysard and son Stephen Silvernale. She is survived by her sons John, Michael, James and daughters-in-law Debi, Jane and Kim, as well as 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held February 4. If interested in attending, please reach out to members of the family for details. In lieu of flowers or cards for the family, please consider donating to worthy local causes and charities in Berniece’s name. If there is one thing that set Berniece apart, it was her caring for those in need.
Information provided by the family.
