Cartoon EXTRAS: Jan. 13, 2023
Originally Published: January 13, 2023 9:11 p.m.
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Enjoy.
Photo Gallery
Editorial cartoons: Jan. 13, 2023 Gallery
January 11, 2023: Freedom Caucus
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Obituary: David Vincent Morales
- Catch 22 — Day 8: Chino Valley man sought on probation violation for sexual abuse
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: