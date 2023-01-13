OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
ADOT: Be prepared for snow, rain to impact travel midway into weekend Arizona led nation for rise in homeless youth last year, HUD report says 2nd jury fails to indict ex-Tucson cop who killed suspect Two Catch-22 fugitives apprehended Prescott Valley offers licensing information for pet owners Catch 22 — Day 14: Cottonwood man sought for 9 counts of voyeurism, harassment Forest Service resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott after pause CVUSD votes to spend $1.5M for 10 pre-fab studio ‘casitas’ to house teachers behind Del Rio Elementary City Attorney confident Prescott Police will be cleared in 2022 shootings 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

ADOT: Be prepared for snow, rain to impact travel midway into weekend
Consider delaying travel during snowstorms; slow down on slick highways

ADOT/Courtesy

ADOT/Courtesy

Originally Published: January 13, 2023 10:47 p.m.

PHOENIX – This weekend may start out with pleasant weather, but drivers should be prepared for slick and potentially hazardous conditions on the state’s highways once a winter storm system starts to bring rain and snow to Arizona in the coming days.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm conditions. Motorists should stay up to date on forecasts from the National Weather Service and plan their travel accordingly. That includes delaying travel when highways are snow-packed or icy.

Weather forecasts call for snow and rain to start falling across the state by Saturday night and continue into next week. Drivers in lower elevations should plan for possible rain and wet roadways at times into early next week. People heading to the high country should be aware that plans for returning home could be impacted by winter weather.

ADOT and law enforcement agencies remind travelers not to stop next to highways, including I-17, I-40, US 180, SR 260 or others, to play in the snow. Doing so is unsafe. People should instead go to established snow-play areas. Parking along highway shoulders for snow play is not allowed, since that can block areas that emergency response vehicles may need to use.


Safer conditions will exist in upper elevation areas once ADOT snowplow crews have a chance to clear snow and ice from highways impacted by any winter storms. Here are some winter and wet weather safety recommendations:

Slow down and leave extra room:

Adjust your speed to conditions. Slowing down and leaving space between your vehicle and vehicles ahead of you on icy or wet roads can prevent crashes or keep your vehicle from skidding when conditions are slippery.

Tire chains:

Drivers also should anticipate that, depending on the severity of winter storm conditions, chains and/or four-wheel drive vehicle capability are likely to be recommended on some highways impacted by snow or ice.

Leave prepared:

Dress for cold weather if traveling into the high country. Bring extra clothes and gloves as part of an emergency prep kit in case you need to stop along a highway. Be sure your cellphone is charged and pack extra drinking water, food and prescription medications (in case you encounter delays).

Other items for an emergency kit:

Blankets, flashlight, ice scraper, small shovel, container with sand or kitty litter for tire traction if your vehicle is stuck in icy conditions. ADOT has a complete list of items at

azdot.gov/KnowSnow (look for “Must haves for every vehicle”).

In addition to following National Weather Service forecasts (weather.gov/fgz/WinterWeather), drivers can visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or call 511 for highway conditions. Pay attention to messages on ADOT’s network of electronic signs. ADOT’s Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) also provide information and answers about highway conditions.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: