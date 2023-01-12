Romania searches 7 homes in case of influencer Andrew Tate

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arrests made in fraudulent jewelry sales scam happening across Yavapai County DPS: 3 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix Expect daytime lane restrictions on Highway 89 in Prescott for guardrail repairs Thursday, Jan. 12 Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for Mayer Level 2 sex offender Tyler Anthony Thomson Prescott closures in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. day Yavapai College now offering Bachelor of Science degrees in business PUSD board hears advice from former search consultant about superintendent succession End of Prescott’s 0.75% sales tax lowers total city rate to 8.35% PDP to keep managing Summer Concert Series under 2-year contract with City of Prescott Catch 22 — Day 13: Chino Valley man wanted for probation violation on assault, trespass and other charges

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Romania searches 7 homes in case of influencer Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained last month in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, and later arrested for 30 days after a court decision. (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Jan.10, 2023. Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained last month in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, and later arrested for 30 days after a court decision. (Alexandru Dobre/AP)

NICOLAE DUMITRACHE AND STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 12, 2023 12:52 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: