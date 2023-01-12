Obituary: Raymond ‘Ray’ G. Tronson

Raymond “Ray” G. Tronson, Aug. 11, 1935 - Dec. 25, 2022. Our beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa went to be with our Lord Christmas morning celebrating the birth of Jesus with his family around him.

Formally of Prescott, Dad and the family left Prescott in 1983 headed back to Northwest but Prescott was always a very fond and enduring time with many years of happiness.

Dad’s most cherished memories were his friendships he developed with many people in Prescott, and his love of softball and being an amazing pitcher for the Iron Springs 4x4 softball team! He loved the rivalry with Matt’s Bar! Many of you might remember the new yellow Toyota Landcruiser 4x4 Dad had all decked out that said “Ray’s Toy”, on the rear tire cover he drove all over. Dad loved that vehicle. Iron Springs 4x4 helped with all the gadgets Dad had on it.

Dad enjoyed this time in his life very much and the friends he had on the team and the special friendship he had with the sponsors and owners of the business Don and Sandy Kucera and Bob Clover. Dad would want you to know he had a great time playing ball with you all! His family is ringing their famous cowbell once again.

Dad is survived by his wife, Shirley; his four children and spouses Natalie Gledhill (Jay), Kimberly Handley (Tim), David Tronson (Lindsay) and Kenny Tronson (Katrina); nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Jay and grandson Jayson.

New Tacoma Cemetery & Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with family service Jan. 14, 2023. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Information provided by the family.