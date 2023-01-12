Obituary: Linda Altman

Linda Altman went home to be with her husband and son on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Linda was born Sept. 23, 1940 in Belmont, Iowa. She moved to Chino Valley, Arizona in December 1990 and quickly joined Chino Valley Community Church and their Choir.

Linda worked as a bookkeeper for Yavapai Regional Transit and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies and The Blue Thongs. She loved playing bridge, Hand and Foot, and Bunco with her many groups.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lenore, her husband Larry and their son “Little” Larry. Linda’s family expanded beyond blood as she was so loved.

Our hearts will forever be touched by Linda’s incredible smile. Our lives are better for having known her. She will truly be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Chino Valley Community Church.



Information provided by the family.