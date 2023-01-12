Catch 22 — Day 14: Cottonwood man sought for 9 counts of voyeurism, harassment
It’s Day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program and Clarkdale Police is asking for help in locating John Gregory Lukasik.
In 2010, Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate female victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims' consent and all were posted without consent.
He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.
Lukasik is a 62-year-old white male, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and bald. His last known address was in Cottonwood on South 18th Street.
He has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for nine counts of voyeurism and harassment.
If you provide information that leads to the arrest of Day 14 of “CATCH 22” you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Catch 22 — Day 8: Chino Valley man sought on probation violation for sexual abuse
- Obituary: David Vincent Morales
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: