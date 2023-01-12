Adoption Spotlight: Eden, Phoenix, May, and Meadow

Eden, Phoenix, May, Meadow are four loving and outgoing siblings that love playing with their friends and learning in school. Eden enjoys reading, running, and wants to learn more about electronic coding and make it a career. Phoenix, who’s favorite hobbies are basketball, reading and playing video games is very determined and accomplishes anything he puts his mind to. May’s favorite subject in school is science and loves drawing, singing and dancing in her free time. Meadow love her siblings and enjoys watching tv, trying new foods and playing volleyball. Get to know Eden, Phoenix, May, Meadow and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.