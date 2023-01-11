OFFERS
YCSO issues alert for Prescott Valley Level 2 sex offender: Joseph John Fritz

Joseph John Fritz. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 11, 2023 12:07 a.m.

Joseph John Fritz, 47, has been convicted of a sex offense, which allows for community notification. This sex offender has advised the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office that he will be living at 9860 E. Turtle Rock Road, Prescott Valley, according to a news release.

This individual is not wanted by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) at this time.

On July 13, 1995, in Ohio, the Fritz was convicted of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor and sentenced to 2 years of probation. The victim was a 15-year-old female known to the offender.

On Aug. 13, 2010, in Ohio, the Fritz was convicted under federal law of possessing visual depictions of child pornography and sentenced to 46 months in a federal prison. He is considered a Level 2, intermediate risk, offender.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed community is a safer community,” YCSO stated in the news release. “Citizen abuses of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated.”

YCSO would also like to remind the public of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification program available at ycsoaz.gov. This registry will allow anyone to enter a local address which will result in a list of sex offenders registered in Yavapai County living within a one mile radius of the entered address. The registry will also provide information about particular sex offenders registered in Yavapai County.

Additionally, a free email notification program is available which will alert you to any sex offender registered in Yavapai County who resides within one mile of the address entered on your subscription.

For more details about this important public service tool, please view the online presentation available by clicking the Sex Offender Registry link at the top of the YCSO home page, ycsoaz.gov.

The YCSO Crime Prevention Unit may be reached at 928-771-7441 and is available to help you join or start a neighborhood watch program as well as provide you with useful information on personal safety. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

