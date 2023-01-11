OFFERS
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for Mayer Level 2 sex offender Tyler Anthony Thomson

Tyler Anthony Thomson. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Tyler Anthony Thomson. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 11, 2023 10:19 p.m.

Tyler Anthony Thomson, 38, who was convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, has advised the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) that he will be living on East Central Avenue in Mayer, according to the news release.

He is not wanted by the YCSO at this time.

The YCSO is releasing this information pursuant to ARS 13-3825, the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. The offender in this publication has indicated that he will be living in the unincorporated area of Yavapai County. It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement office having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from Arizona State prison, accepted under an interstate compact, or released from the county jail back into the community. Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level 1, low risk, Level 2, intermediate risk, and Level 3, high risk.

On April 20, 2004, in Lake County, IL, Thomson was convicted of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The victim was a 13-year-old female known to the offender. On July 18, 2007, in Lake County, IL, Thomson was convicted of unlawful residence of a sex offender and was sentenced to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections. And on June 14, 2018, in Maricopa County, Thomson was convicted of failure to register and was sentenced to lifetime probation. He is considered a Level 2, intermediate risk.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear, rather it is the Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated,” YCSO stated in the news release.

The YCSO would like to remind the public that the Sex Offender Registration and Notification program available at ycsoaz.gov. This registry will allow anyone to enter a local address which will result in a list of sex offenders registered in Yavapai County living within a one mile radius of the entered address. The registry will also provide information about particular sex offenders registered in Yavapai County.

Additionally, a free email notification program is available which will alert you to any sex offender registered in Yavapai County, who resides within one mile of the address entered on your subscription. For more details, please view the online presentation available by clicking the Sex Offender Registry link at the top of the YCSO home page, ycsoaz.gov.

The YCSO Crime Prevention Unit may be reached at 928-771-7441 and is available to help you join or start a neighborhood watch program as well as provide you with useful information on personal safety. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

