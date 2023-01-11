Worship News: Jan. 12, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Jan. 12, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Shemot” Jan. 14. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses searching for community unity. Zoom Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat”, 5 p.m. MST; email for link. Free 5783 NEW Calendars! Free all cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- Aglow Prescott Lighthouse, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 14 at the Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley St., Prescott: Our speaker, Jaclyn Fain, carries anointings of revival, healing, and prophetic evangelism. Raised in church, served as worship leader, youth pastor, head of evangelism, her goal is seeing the glory/fire of God’s love changing cities/nations for Jesus.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Start the New Year right with a wonderful new church and new friends! Join the traditional Anglican faith with the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Communion; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer and 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. Celebrate with us!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s message is “Battle Stations!” from Philippians 1. 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Stay for the coffee fellowship midweek fellowships and Bible studies. Info: 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to worship with Traditional Eucharist services, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 and 10 a.m. Come and see our Sunday School Kindergarten through Grade 2 Sunday. 9:10 to 9:50 a.m. Learn about God in story and song! St Luke’s Food Pantry, donations 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon Friday to pick-up food. Blessings.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group 1 p.m., every second and fourth Thursday, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center; next date is Jan. 26.

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, Prescott Valley. “Christmas is a time to remember that we are all children of a Father in Heaven, who gave his Only Begotten Son that all would be redeemed from death, and who has offered the blessings of salvation and exaltation to all mankind on the same conditions,” President Dallin H. Oaks

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century. Healing, inspiration, meditation and messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays. Please enter through the back door. Pastor John-Aaron. More info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway, Prescott. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace — high energy or easy does it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St, Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Service. 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays. 6:15 a.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122 Join us at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays for worship service. At 11 a.m. there is an adult Bible study and Sunday school. At 10 a.m. on Tuesdays we have an adult Bible study. At 9:30 a.m. on Fridays we offer a women’s Bible study.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 in our building and online. Rev. Patty: “MLK Sermon: Catching the Fire that Fueled the Civil Rights Movement.” How did the Civil Rights Movement make such progress? How do we find that fire? Follow us: www.prescottuu.org

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 for Shabbat Services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious School 10 a.m. Sunday. Discovering Judaism, Yoga and Kabbalah, Book Club, Yarn Yentas and more. See our website www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. “Death Cafe — What’s on the menu?” Michelle Souza will speak about Death Cafe and the Arizona Community Death Care organization. Michelle co-facilitates conversation about end-of-life matters, advocacy, hospital, hospice, home care and funeral policies. Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Sanctuary 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible. 9:30 a.m. Sunday school, pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us. Everyone welcome. A single Unity Service will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday meditation followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org or 928-778-1602. Also online at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, - Arizona’s first Protestant Church.505 W. Gurley Street (five blocks west of downtown plaza). Online “Prayer Time” Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m. on Facebook (/prescottumc/videos). 928-778-1950.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church - All are welcome! 10 a.m. worship service, second Sunday after Epiphany, Sunday Jan. 15, with full communion. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message “Seeing Jesus.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday school - Adult 9 a.m. and Children 10 a.m.

- Mountain Reformed Church, Join us this Sunday, Jan. 15, as the Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm returns to preach the sermon “Lamb of God–You Take Away the Sin of the World” on Isaiah 49:1-7 and John 1:29-42. Coffee fellowship at 10 a.m., service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come worship our Lord with us at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “Following in Faith” part 2 Isaiah 6:1-8, Matthew 2:13-21 “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina. Join us for Bible-based worship and teaching at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, or come early (9 a.m.) for a Sunday school class. Kids’ program offered during worship service. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series on Acts with a look at Acts 16:6-10, “Spirit-Directed Mission.” Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. “Listen to Him!” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Children’s Message. 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and “Closer Look” at Lessons for today. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Book of “Acts.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study “Great Women of the Bible.” 10 a.m. Fridays: Intergenerational Confirmation Class.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45; Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is holding an eight-week session Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott. Blended worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. AWANA for kids and Youth Ministry at 5 p.m. Sundays.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m. Join us this Sunday, Jan. 15, for Rev Richard Rogers’ message, “Your Audacious Life.” Musical guest is Cerise Patron. Youth Ministry: 11 a.m. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: www.prescottnazarene.com Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts that welcome you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive, and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a Loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- American Lutheran Church – 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. The free 14-week Divorcecare, featuring a video seminar, discussion, support group and personal workbook exercises is now being held Wednesdays 4 to 5:30 p.m. Ask for contact info for Gail Osten, program director at 928-445-4348

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.