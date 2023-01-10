Pile burning planned in the Prescott Basin on the Bradshaw RD Jan. 11-31
Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received and burn piles of debris in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 31, as favorable weather conditions allow.
They are looking to burn piles near Emmanuel Pines Camp on Wednesday, pending favorable conditions. If the test burn is successful, information will be shared on the Prescott National Forest Facebook Page and on Twitter.
Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light and visible from multiple locations including Prescott, Chino Valley, and surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.
In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.
The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high-severity, high-intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property, and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush crush and thinning projects requires moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.
All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as much as possible, and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).
Messages will be posted on social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:
• Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/
• Twitter https://twitter.com/PrescottNF
For fire information, call Prescott National Forest Fire Information at 928-925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following them on Facebook and Twitter.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Safe exchange zones are available in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Loretta Anne Earnhart
- Catch 22 — Day 3: Woman, 27, sought for violating probation on assault, other charges
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: