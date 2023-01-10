Obituary: Mary Bernadette Costanzo

Mary Bernadette Costanzo, 66, of Chino Valley, Arizona, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born Nov. 21, 1955 in San Diego, California.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband Michael, her sons Joey and Geoffrey, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.