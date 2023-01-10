Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor
Marilyn G. Windsor, age 89, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away peacefully in Chino Valley, Arizona, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Marilyn was born in Gary, Indiana.
Besides her loving husband, Jack, of 60 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Sears; and by son, John Windsor.
Survivors include daughters, Laura Stealey of North Carolina, Jackie Book (Larry) of Colorado, Darlene Werner (Mark) of Arizona, Colleen Propst of Washington, and Kelly McRae (Dave) of Wisconsin. She also has 14 grandchildren, Bill, Tiffany, Aly, John, Scott, Bob, Brad, Michael, Cameron, Robin, Tyler, Will, Ashley and Lindsay; 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Safe exchange zones are available in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Loretta Anne Earnhart
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: