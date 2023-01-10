Obituary: Marilyn G. Windsor

Marilyn G. Windsor, age 89, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away peacefully in Chino Valley, Arizona, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Marilyn was born in Gary, Indiana.

Besides her loving husband, Jack, of 60 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Sears; and by son, John Windsor.

Survivors include daughters, Laura Stealey of North Carolina, Jackie Book (Larry) of Colorado, Darlene Werner (Mark) of Arizona, Colleen Propst of Washington, and Kelly McRae (Dave) of Wisconsin. She also has 14 grandchildren, Bill, Tiffany, Aly, John, Scott, Bob, Brad, Michael, Cameron, Robin, Tyler, Will, Ashley and Lindsay; 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a private memorial.

Information provided by the funeral home.