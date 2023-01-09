For Your Safety: Help! I’ve been bitten by frost!

This final chapter in the Cold Weather Killer series will address frostbite. Frostbite is defined as localized tissue damage caused by freezing. The extremities are usually the body parts effected — the ears, nose, fingers, toes, etc. There are three basic categories of frostbite: superficial, partial thickness, and full thickness. Physical conditions that predispose you to frostbite include: below freezing conditions, high winds sapping body heat, inadequate clothing, dehydration, and poor nutrition.



The damage from frostbite occurs in two phases, the freezing phase and the thawing phrase. Blood flow decreases during the freezing phase and ice crystals form in the fluid between the cells. This draws fluid from the cells and dehydrates them while crystals rubbing against each other may cause additional tissue damage. Blood clots form in blood vessels causing reduced circulation.

In the thawing phase, the damaged cells release substances that initiate clotting and thus further restrict circulation. The thawing phase can be significantly more dangerous than the freezing phase.

SUPERFICIAL FROSTBITE: Frequently called “frostnip” and not a true frostbite condition according to many experts. The skin it white, waxy, and cold to the touch. Treat frostnip by submerging the effected part in warm water or use skin-to-skin contact if warm water is impractical.



PARTIAL THICKNESS: Skin is white, waxy, numb, and cold. Pressing on the effected skin will leave a dent that may last awhile. Warming the effected part is indicated herein as well, or skin-to-skin contact may be indicated. When the body part is thawed fluid filled blisters may form called “blebs.” These may form within minutes or may take as long as 48 hours to appear. Clear bleb fluid indicates shallow freezing whereas reddish bleb fluid usually indicates deep freezing with substantial tissue damage. Blebs should be protected with dry dressings to prevent rupturing. Ruptured blebs should be treated with antibiotic ointment and covered with sterile dressings.

FULL THICKNESS: Body part(s) are white and frozen solid. Thawing is extremely painful and the method used is beyond the scope of this article.

PREVENTION: Wear warm environment-appropriate clothing, avoid tight boots, wear mittens — not gloves, cold metal and cold gasoline can cause frostbite on contact, stay hydrated and fed, watch for white patches on faces or tingling feelings in fingers or toes, if present treat quickly. Rubbing the effected extremity should be avoided.

This is Frostbite 101. Get in-depth training in wilderness first aid if your outdoor activities make you a candidate for frostbite! Be cool, stay warm!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.