For Your Safety: Help! I’ve been bitten by frost!

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Light ‘em up! Town installing LED lighting at Antelope Park multi-use field in Prescott Valley Gov. Hobbs pushes for override of school spending limit in 1st State of the State speech Human remains found outside Seligman, YCSO reports Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving Vertical farm in Avondale promotes sustainability, technology, water conservation As more LGBTQ+ people face eating disorders, providers work to create appropriate care Empathy and humanity are at the center of Holocaust education in Arizona Briefly: Blue Hills Café sponsors January’s PVPD Coffee with a Cop Biden honors Bowers, others, on second anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

For Your Safety: Help! I’ve been bitten by frost!

Frostbite comes in several forms, from "frostnip" to full thickness. (Courier stock image)

Frostbite comes in several forms, from "frostnip" to full thickness. (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: January 9, 2023 5:16 p.m.

This final chapter in the Cold Weather Killer series will address frostbite. Frostbite is defined as localized tissue damage caused by freezing. The extremities are usually the body parts effected — the ears, nose, fingers, toes, etc. There are three basic categories of frostbite: superficial, partial thickness, and full thickness. Physical conditions that predispose you to frostbite include: below freezing conditions, high winds sapping body heat, inadequate clothing, dehydration, and poor nutrition.

The damage from frostbite occurs in two phases, the freezing phase and the thawing phrase. Blood flow decreases during the freezing phase and ice crystals form in the fluid between the cells. This draws fluid from the cells and dehydrates them while crystals rubbing against each other may cause additional tissue damage. Blood clots form in blood vessels causing reduced circulation.

In the thawing phase, the damaged cells release substances that initiate clotting and thus further restrict circulation. The thawing phase can be significantly more dangerous than the freezing phase.

SUPERFICIAL FROSTBITE: Frequently called “frostnip” and not a true frostbite condition according to many experts. The skin it white, waxy, and cold to the touch. Treat frostnip by submerging the effected part in warm water or use skin-to-skin contact if warm water is impractical.

PARTIAL THICKNESS: Skin is white, waxy, numb, and cold. Pressing on the effected skin will leave a dent that may last awhile. Warming the effected part is indicated herein as well, or skin-to-skin contact may be indicated. When the body part is thawed fluid filled blisters may form called “blebs.” These may form within minutes or may take as long as 48 hours to appear. Clear bleb fluid indicates shallow freezing whereas reddish bleb fluid usually indicates deep freezing with substantial tissue damage. Blebs should be protected with dry dressings to prevent rupturing. Ruptured blebs should be treated with antibiotic ointment and covered with sterile dressings.

FULL THICKNESS: Body part(s) are white and frozen solid. Thawing is extremely painful and the method used is beyond the scope of this article.

PREVENTION: Wear warm environment-appropriate clothing, avoid tight boots, wear mittens — not gloves, cold metal and cold gasoline can cause frostbite on contact, stay hydrated and fed, watch for white patches on faces or tingling feelings in fingers or toes, if present treat quickly. Rubbing the effected extremity should be avoided.

This is Frostbite 101. Get in-depth training in wilderness first aid if your outdoor activities make you a candidate for frostbite! Be cool, stay warm!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: